SEEKONK — Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was recently reinstated after being placed on paid administrative leave in August.
Town Administrator Shawn Cadime could not immediately be reached by The Sun Chronicle Wednesday. but confirmed to WJAR Channel 10 in Providence that Lowery was reinstated on Sept. 13.
When Lowery was placed on leave on Aug. 4, Cadime declined to comment on the reason. He said it was the town’s policy to not comment on personnel matters.
Lowery, the town’s first female fire chief, also declined comment.
A 20-year veteran of the fire department, she was promoted from captain to chief last October and is paid more than $122,000 a year.
