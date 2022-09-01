SEEKONK — The fire chief has been suspended with pay by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime and has not been on duty for the past month.
Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been on administrative suspension since Aug. 4, according to a letter released Thursday by the town to The Sun Chronicle.
Portions of the letter to Lowery are redacted so any reason for the suspension was not made public.
When The Sun Chronicle inquired about her job status last month, Cadime told the newspaper in an email the town’s policy is to not comment on employee personnel matters.
The letter, which was released after the newspaper filed a public records request, says the suspension will continue “until further notification” from the town administrator.
The letter also states that Lowery was to be available to the town during her normal working hours and was subject to recall.
Lowery, the town’s first female fire chief, declined comment Thursday.
She was promoted to chief last October and, according to her contract, is paid more than $122,000 a year.
Lowery has been on the department for 20 years and was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and captain in 2016.
She succeeded former fire chief David Rave, who lost his job last July after being arrested for domestic assault in Rhode Island.
The charges were subsequently dismissed.
