SEEKONK -- A special display in memory of the late Gary McNally, a former call firefighter, will be featured at the Seekonk Fire Museum this summer.
The museum, at 211 Newman Ave., where fire headquarters was located for decades, will open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 5, and will be open during those hours on the first Saturday of the month until September.
McNally was a well known former call firefighter, special police officer, police dispatcher and EMT. He also worked as a duck boat driver in Boston and was known as Capt. Foghorn.
He died at age 63 in July 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Bill George, president of the museum and the Central Volunteer Fire Association, said the McNally display will feature his collection of hats and other memorabilia.
George said McNally also operated an animal ambulance years ago.
The museum features four fire trucks, including a 1953 Maxim fire engine like the one the town had from 1953 to 1987, George said.
It contains all kinds of firefighter and fire department memorabilia, including equipment, helmets and the siren that used to sit on top of the building.
The fire department used to blow the siren to let residents know school was canceled due to snow.
One room of the museum is loaded with trophies won by firefighters at various “muster” competitions.
Newspaper clippings dating to 1930 adorn the walls of the museum and recall the construction of the firehouse, which was built in 1929, the same year that the Central Volunteer Fire Association was formed.
The museum, which is dedicated to preserving the history of the fire department, opened in November 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.