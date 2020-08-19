SEEKONK — Firefighters extinguished an exterior fire that extended to a house off Anthony Street late Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported a little before 11 a.m. at a single-family home at 53 Anthony St.
Firefighters extended a hose from a hydrant to the rear of the home and the fire was quickly reported out.
Attleboro firefighters covered the Pine Street fire station, and Rehoboth firefighters covered fire station headquarters.
Anthony Street is off Route 6 in the southern part of Seekonk.
