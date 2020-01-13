SEEKONK — A local firefighter was injured battling a mill blaze in Fall River early Monday morning.
The firefighter suffered an ankle injury and was taken to the hospital after he fell in a smoky stairwell of the five-story building, officials said.
Firefighters were called just after midnight to the Stafford Mill at 60 County St., near Rocliffe Street.
Flames were shooting from the top floor and through the roof of the building, and part of the roof ended up collapsing.
Several fire departments provided mutual aid, and the fire was reported under control about 4 a.m.
The building housed several businesses, including a clothing distributor for pricey stores, and is also used for storage.
