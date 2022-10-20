SEEKONK -- Firefighters often respond to dangerous fires and emergency calls with people in distress.
But earlier this week, firefighters had the chance to make a rescue on Roosevelt Street when a cat got caught in a tree and could not get down.
The cat, named Mickey, was chased by a dog Tuesday night and was stuck in a tree. Firefighters were able to use a 20-foot-tall ladder to reach the feline and return him safely to his humans, Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said.
Firefighters are always happy to help out in animal rescues but can only help when there are no pressing emergency calls, such as a fire, accidents or a medical emergency, the chief said.
“Had there been any other emergency calls during this time, the crews would have had to respond. But fortunately they were able to take the time to help this family,” Lowery said in an email.
The fire department encounters an array of animal-involved calls they are able to respond a few times a year, she said.
In the past, firefighters have responded to calls for cats in trees, dogs that have fallen through ice, a seagull stuck in a light stanchion or other stuck or trapped animals.
One of the more intricate animal rescues occurred in February when firefighters rescued an 8-month-old fawn after it fell into an old well about 10 feet deep on Pond Street.
They were helped by the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team, which has specialized equipment, MassWildlife and Department of Environmental Protection. The fawn was safely released back into the wild after being briefly tranquilized.
“The members of the fire department do their best to mitigate any emergency, no matter who or what needs assistance,” Lowery said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
