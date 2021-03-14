SEEKONK -- Firefighters rescued a kayaker that tipped over Sunday afternoon while boating in the reservoir off of Newman Avenue.
Firefighters responded to a house near the intersection of Newman and Arcade Avenues around 12:44 p.m. for a report of a boater in the reservoir clinging to his kayak.
Fire officials, Sunday afternoon said the man was dressed in a wet suit and wearing a life jacket and had been out in a two-person kayak when he flipped over.
Fire crews, some wearing water rescue suits, went out in a boat and rescued the man and pulled the kayak to shore.
The man was transported to a local hospital.
