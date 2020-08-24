SEEKONK — Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a house on Newman Avenue (Route 152) near the Aiken Elementary School after smoke was reported coming from an attached garage.
The call came in about 3:25 p.m. at 95 Newman Ave. Police closed Newman Avenue between Arcade Avenue and the northern end of West Avenue.
Rehoboth and Attleboro firefighters assisted.
The fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.