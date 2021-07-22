SEEKONK -- The town has received a $50,000 state grant to install new sidewalks, signalized crosswalks and guardrails on Arcade Avenue.
The funding will pay for work to make the sidewalks and crosswalks compliant with the federal American with Disabilities Act, according to the governor’s office.
The town is one of 77 communities to receive funding under the Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program.
The state awarded a total of $6.5 million this week to cities and towns that applied for funding.
The program provides technical and funding assistance to help municipalities design and implement changes to curbs, streets, plazas, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, renewed commerce and community betterment.
