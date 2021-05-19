SEEKONK — The town is getting another sizable grant for the Attleboro Dye Works cleanup project.
A $500,000 grant has just been awarded from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields program, federal and town officials announced.
“Knowing the competitive nature of the EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant selection process, the Town of Seekonk is honored to be amongst a handful of communities across New England selected for an award this year,” Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
The funding, along with $250,000 awarded under the state’s MassDevelopment Brownfields program earlier this year, will allow the town to remediate all three contaminated wastewater lagoons, town officials said, “advancing our goals of site redevelopment and neighborhood revitalization.”
The former Attleboro Dye Works sits on 7.8 acres in a residential neighborhood and near the Ten Mile River.
The property includes a fire-damaged, collapsing 101,000-square-foot abandoned industrial building, which for over 60 years conducted dyeing processes involving metals, solvents and other materials. The wastewater was then discharged to three large, unlined wastewater lagoons onsite.
Lagoon sediments are contaminated with heavy metals, PCBs, chlorinated solvents, petroleum hydrocarbons and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The contaminants pose a threat to public health and the surrounding area, officials say.
‘Great strides’
Over the last five years, the town and various agencies “have made great strides at the site,” town officials said.
In 2016, the town worked with the EPA for a limited removal of containerized hazardous materials. The following year, the town was successful in securing $450,000 grants from the MassDevelopment and U.S. EPA Brownfields programs to complete assessment activities over the last three years. In 2019, the town pursued a tax-taking of the abandoned site to facilitate cleanup efforts.
And now the town has been awarded an additional $750,000 in grant funding from state and federal governments to remediate the lagoons, moving Seekonk one step closer toward site development and revitalization of the Baker’s Corner neighborhood.
“As anybody involved in the cleanup of these former industrial sites will tell you, it takes a determined and dedicated team effort with local, state, and federal partners to see these projects through each stage of the process,” Cadime said.
