SEEKONK — The town has the first female fire chief in the Attleboro area.
Sandra Lowery, who had been serving as interim fire chief since August, was appointed this week to fill the vacant post.
Selectmen at their meeting Wednesday voted unanimously to approve Town Administrator Shawn Cadime’s recommendation of Lowery, who he also had recommended on the interim basis.
Lowery started her career as a firefighter with the Seekonk Fire Department in 2002. She was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and then to captain of fire prevention in 2016.
Former Fire Chief David Rave was fired in July after an alleged domestic incident at his Cranston, R.I. home.
Selectmen voted Aug. 18 to open the hiring process for internal candidates.
“We had four internal candidates that applied,” Cadime said.
Interviews were conducted by the town administrator, Assistant Town Administrator Carol Days, Selectman Adam Petronio, Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray, and Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia.
Lowery has officially been sworn in and the town will be organizing an official induction ceremony at a date to be determined, Cadime said.
Rave, a former East Providence battalion fire chief, was appointed in August 2020. He was placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested June 18 on domestic assault charges. The case was dismissed in Warwick District Court at the request of prosecutors July 28, according to records.
Cadime said Lowery and fire Capt. Michael Bourque “have done a great job managing and leading” the fire department while the fire chief’s position had been vacant.
