SEEKONK — The town finally has a new police chief for a position that has been filled on an acting and interim basis since March 2019.
At the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime, selectmen voted 4-1, with member David Viera dissenting, to appoint Dean Isabella, a former 32-year member of the Providence Police Department, to the post.
Isabella’s first official day on duty as police chief will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Isabella most recently worked for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families as assistant director of child services, overseeing the Child Protective Services unit that investigates child abuse. He had been a member of the Providence Police Department since 1987 and retired as a captain in August 2019.
Selectmen also approved a three-year contract for Isabella, starting at $140,000, with 2% increases each year. The chief is also eligible for a one-time bonus payment of $10,000 if and when the Seekonk Police Department is awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
In June, selectmen had approved a conditional offer to Isabella, pending a background check, physical and contract negotiations. At that time, Cadime had said he expected Isabella to be appointed around September.
Cadime said the process was long because town has to conduct thorough background checks on all employees, a task usually done by the police department.
“Given that this was a background check for the police chief, the town utilized an outside agency (Massachusetts State Police) to conduct the check,” Cadime said.
Last January, members of the local police department lobbied selectmen on behalf of Acting Chief David Enos.
Enos, a former lieutenant, was named to the post on an interim basis following the retirement of Frank John in July 2019, who served as chief just six months.
John had been placed on administrative leave in March 2019 and an investigation was conducted by the town.
Seekonk officials continue to refuse to release and information about why John was placed on administrative leave or what the investigation was about.
There were about 30 candidates for the chief position, with one internal candidate, Cadime had confirmed. The internal candidate withdrew his name during the process, he said. Four finalists were interviewed for the position and Cadime recommended Isabella.
Isabella, a Providence native, lives in Narragansett, R.I., but has said he would move to Seekonk.
Isabella served as commander of the Special Projects Unit with Providence police, acting director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency, and grant coordinator. He also helped develop several programs including for police innovation with the Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (C.O.P.S.). And he created the Providence Police Department’s first supervisors orientation and body camera programs.
Isabella also has worked closely with local organizations that provide affordable housing and economic development in Providence, and helped organize the Youth Safe Haven/Police Ministration Program.
Isabella was the first officer in the United States selected to receive the U.S. Department of Justice Anthony Sutin Award for Civic Engagement. Since 2016, he has taught police-community relationships at Roger Williams University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration and a master’s degree in criminal justice and police science.
Earlier, a former Walpole police official had been expected to become Seekonk’s new police chief but was not appointed in October 2019 by a 3-2 vote of selectmen, some who wished to hire an internal candidate.
Christopher Mackenzie, 46, was deputy police chief in Walpole until resigning in November 2019, and it was learned he had been placed on leave in July 2019 and faced sexual assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching another police officer who works for a nearby town.
Cadime subsequently removed Mackenzie from the list of finalists.
Mackenzie in late October was arraigned on the charges, and he pleaded innocent. The case was continued to January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.