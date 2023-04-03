Seekonk Town Hall file photo (copy)

Seekonk Town Hall. (File photo)

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle//////

SEEKONK — Two incumbents were booted off the board of selectmen in Monday’s annual town election that brought a strong turnout of nearly 20% percent of voters.

Pamela Pozzi, 1,223 votes, and former selectwoman Michelle Hines, 1,141 votes, overwhelmingly won out over board members David Andrade, 803 votes, and Adam Petronio, 586 votes, for three-year seats on the five-member board.

Election 2023: Seekonk board of selectmen

Name Percentage of votes
Pamela Pozzi 1,223
Michelle Hines 1,141
David Andrade* 803
Adam Petronio* 586
* = incumbent

Election 2023: Seekonk school committee

Name Percentage of votes
Kyle Juckett 1,029
Bernard Luger 993
