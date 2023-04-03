SEEKONK — Two incumbents were booted off the board of selectmen in Monday’s annual town election that brought a strong turnout of nearly 20% percent of voters.
Pamela Pozzi, 1,223 votes, and former selectwoman Michelle Hines, 1,141 votes, overwhelmingly won out over board members David Andrade, 803 votes, and Adam Petronio, 586 votes, for three-year seats on the five-member board.
Andrade, a former board chairman, has been a selectman since 2014 and was looking at a fourth term. Petronio was wrapping up his first term.
In the other race on the ballot, Kyle Juckett is the town’s new school committee member.
Juckett, with 1,029 votes, edged Bernard Luger, 993 votes, for a three-year seat on the school board. School committee Chairwoman Erin Brouillette didn’t run.
Residents also voted on four ballot questions that could lead to changing town government’s makeup.
Town officials are considering proposing to do away with the present form of government of open town meeting, town administrator and board of selectmen, and a mayor, a return to Representative Town Meeting, town council and/or town manager could be in the future.
The referendum questions outlining options were nonbinding, meaning the votes will not automatically bring a change of government. They were only inquiries to guide town officials on the sentiments of residents.
Some 2,104 or 18.24% of the town’s 11,534 registered voters voted at the high school poll. Town Clerk Florice Craig had predicted a turnout of 10 to 12%. Seekonk offered early in-person voting.