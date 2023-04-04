SEEKONK -- There were two write-in campaigns for offices in Monday's annual town election.
Guy Larrimer, who was an official candidate on the ballot for a three-year water commission term, won the seat with 1,457 votes.
Jeffrey Starr Mararian ran as a write-in candidate as he has done in several elections for various offices, but came up well short.
The seat had been held by water commission Chairman Douglas Brown, who didn't run.
Housing authority member David Gault nor anybody else had taken out nomination papers to be an official candidate for the five-year term he has been filling, but Gault received 26 write-in votes, Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
