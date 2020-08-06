SEEKONK — The town finally has a new fire chief after the position had been vacant for over a year.
David Rave, who has been a battalion chief in neighboring East Providence, was officially appointed to the post by selectmen Wednesday night at the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime.
Rave brings 35 years of experience on the East Providence Fire Department.
As battalion chief there, Rave had overseen one of four firefighter groups.
“We would like to congratulate David Rave on his appointment as the next Chief of the Seekonk Fire Department!,” Seekonk Firefighters Local 1931 said on their Facebook page Thursday. “We look forward to working with Chief Rave to provide the best possible service to the Town of Seekonk!”
Cadime had said he expected Rave to begin this month.
There were 29 applicants for the position, and a consultant narrowed the pool to 14, who received a survey. Recommended candidates were interviewed and went through an assessment center. The results were evaluated by three active fire chiefs in the state.
Three candidates were recommended to Cadime, who formed an interview committee that included Selectman Justin Sullivan and Stephen Rivard, a retired fire chief from Somerset and director of fire science at Bristol Community College.
“At the end of the day it was clear to all of us that we had a candidate for chief,” Cadime said. “There is a lot that can be said about David, but the one statement that stands out the most is when I turned to the panel and asked them for their thoughts, Chief Rivard, who I respect immensely, stated ‘I’d work for him!
“David is well-rounded with a balanced approach and he has great leadership traits. He will be a great fit and is someone who will help to mentor those that want to learn,” Cadime added. “He has the capability and vision to lead the department.”
The town last fall renewed its search for a chief after plans to bring on an East Providence fire captain fell through. Selectmen last August approved a conditional offer of employment to Frederick MacDonald, a town resident, but the parties were unable to negotiate a contract.
The town at that time had also conducted a lengthy search to land a new chief to fill the vacancy left by the retirement in April 2019 of Michael Healy after five years as chief.
Deputy Fire Chief Allan Grocott had served as acting fire chief after Healy retired, but Grocott retired and Healy was brought back as interim chief.
“He is slowly transitioning back to retirement,” Cadime said of Healy. “He will continue to play a key role on our COVID-19 Task Force. The chief has committed to helping David make the transition into his new position” and had already begun meeting to discuss the department.
