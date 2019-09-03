SEEKONK — A fire captain from neighboring East Providence’s fire department has been appointed as the town’s new fire chief.
Selectmen at the recommendation of Town Administrator Shawn Cadime have voted to appoint Fred MacDonald to head the local fire department.
The two parties are negotiating a contract, Cadime said.
MacDonald, a Seekonk resident, has been a captain since March 2016 on the East Providence Fire Department, having been promoted to lieutenant in 2006. As a captain, he has overseen daily operations of fire personnel and coordinated daily training.
MacDonald has been involved with the East Providence department’s technical rescue team and has been responsible for regional response systems for technical rescue incidents. He also planned and coordinated $700,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grants to enhance preparation and response to technical rescue incidents.
MacDonald also has been involved with the Rhode Island Fire Instructors Association where he has been a fire service instructor/coordinator.
In addition, he had joined a newly formed Hazardous Materials Response Team, which allowed him to collaborate with the East Providence department on formulating regulations and guidelines for training and response.
MacDonald has served on the East Providence Fire Department for 21 years.
Deputy Fire Chief Allan Grocott had been serving as acting fire chief since Michael Healy retired as chief in April after five years, but Healy has been brought back as interim chief to help with several transitions that had been going on with the fire and police departments and public safety communications.
A search committee consisting of Healy, Cadime and Selectman Justin Sullivan reviewed 25 applicants, interviewed 10 of them, and narrowed that pool to four candidates for a second round of interviews, Cadime said.
MacDonald was the unanimous choice of the search committee, which held a followup meeting with MacDonald and Healy.
“The committee felt that there were a lot of potential and upside to Fred’s candidacy and that he possessed intangible qualities that would lend itself to the department, which could not be taught,” Cadime said. “Fred seems to be the right fit not only for the fire department but also for the administrative team. At the end of it all, I think we have found someone that will fill the very large shoes of Chief Healy and someone who will be committed to this community and to the department for the foreseeable future. “
