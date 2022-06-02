SEEKONK — Thomas Wang has been named valedictorian and Lucy Lewis is salutatorian of Seekonk High School’s Class of 2022.
Graduation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday on the high school football field.
Wang participated in varsity soccer and outdoor track and field, was captain of the Math League, served as vice president of Model UN and was captain of the Science Bowl.
Outside of school he spent many hours volunteering at the Seekonk Public Library during the summer.
He is the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Band Award and was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
Wang will study biochemistry and molecular biology at Brown University in the fall.
“I want to thank my sister for watching Jeopardy with me for so long and my parents for pushing me to excellence,” Wang said in a press release.
Lewis has been involved in numerous clubs and organizations, including Key Club class director, Hurley Middle School tutoring adviser, chief editor of PaperCuts, the high school literary magazine, and high school executive board student adviser.
She was also a member of the 2021 Women of Science team, First Responders Club, Science Club, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Gay-Straight Alliance Club.
Lewis has also engaged in many hours of community service through Seekonk High Model UN and the National Honor Society, surpassing graduation volunteer hour requirements.
Lewis is the recipient of the South Coast Educational Collaborative Francis W. Gallishaw Memorial Scholarship, Brown Book Award, Saint Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement and Social Conscience, Certificate of Academic Excellence, Certificate of Recognition for completing 100 hours of community service, 2021 Exemplary Social Studies Award, and President’s Education Awards Program for Outstanding Academic Excellence.
She will attend Endicott College, with plans to enroll in the biology and biotechnology with pre-medical profession program.
“I would like to thank my parents Kristine Lewis-Hicks and Robert Hicks for supporting me and my education,” Lewis said. “Along with my Aunt (Tia) Kelly and my Aunt Lori, who have always been there for me. Thank you all for pushing me and being role models for my life.”