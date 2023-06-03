Seekonk Val and Sal

Ashly Gasior, left, has been named Seekonk High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian and Ava Lyon, right, has been named salutatorian.

 Seekonk Public Schools

SEEKONK — Ashly Gasior is the valedictorian and Ava Lyon is the salutatorian of Seekonk High School’s Class of 2023.

Gasior is an Advanced Placement scholar with distinction. She has taken 10 AP classes.

