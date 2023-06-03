SEEKONK — Ashly Gasior is the valedictorian and Ava Lyon is the salutatorian of Seekonk High School’s Class of 2023.
Gasior is an Advanced Placement scholar with distinction. She has taken 10 AP classes.
Gasior is an Advanced Placement scholar with distinction. She has taken 10 AP classes.
Gasior is an Advanced Placement scholar with distinction. She has taken 10 AP classes.
Her guidance counselor, Tracey Read, described her as “a highly motivated, determined young lady whose outstanding academic success — to include an overall A+ cumulative GPA, only reflects part of her accomplishments.”
Gasior was described as a leader from her efforts on the math team to the editor of the yearbook.
She accumulated over 100 hours of community service from a number of endeavors from patient care equipment assistant at Miriam Hospital to Tree Plenish organizer and as a member of the Key Club.
In addition, she honed her artistic talent through building a portfolio while a student at the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Gasior will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall where she will pursue a chemistry degree.
She has plans to continue her education in neuroscience and biomedical research.
Lyon is a member of the Student Council, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society, for which she serves as a member of the executive board.
She has also been on the varsity soccer and tennis teams for the past three years and was named a co-captain for the girls tennis team this year.
Lyon volunteered at Miriam Hospital in patient care equipment.
Read said that’s “what sealed her career path decision as she got to see a lot of what takes place in the hospital setting.”
“Lyon’s list of activities leaves me baffled at times as to how she gets it all done,” Read said.
“She is not just a member of just about every major club including student government, but she is a leader who takes charge providing ideas and direction.”
In addition Lyon works a full eight-hour shift at her job every Saturday, as well as being a fall/spring varsity athlete and team captain.
She has a longstanding love for animals and the outdoors and is a strong supporter of environmental and conservation causes, Read said.
Upon graduation, Lyon will be attending Boston University’s Sargent College to study human physiology as one of 160 incoming class members on the pre-med track.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
