SEEKONK — Seekonk High School has moved to fully remote learning through the end of November because of five positive coronavirus cases.
Superintendent Rich Drolet Monday night announced the high school will transition from hybrid instruction beginning Tuesday and that will run until Monday, Nov. 30.
“The district learned today of three new reported positive cases of COVID-19 at Seekonk High School,” Drolet said. “These cases follow two positive cases of COVID-19 that were reported to the district on Friday.”
School officials have been working closely with the local board of health to follow COVID-19 guidelines and identify all close contacts of positive individuals. Those who have been identified as close contacts are being instructed to quarantine.
“At this time, none of our positive cases are tied together and there is no evidence of any clusters or spread in our Seekonk schools,” Drolet said. “In this instance, our shift to remote learning is due to an abundance of Seekonk High School teachers and support staff being under quarantine in accordance with district protocols, some of which are due to cases outside of our schools.”
School actually breaks Tuesday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving recess, as that Wednesday is a professional development day. When students return to school Monday, Nov. 30, for high schoolers it will be a resumption of the hybrid combination of remote and in-school learning that has been in place this fall.
Students in Pre-K through Grade 8 at Martin and Aitken elementary schools and Hurley Middle School will continue to operate under the hybrid model.
So far this school year, local schools have had 16 positive COVID-19 cases since the first positive one was reported Oct. 25. To the district’s knowledge and through contact tracing, all of the cases were from transmissions outside Seekonk schools.
Individuals who have tested positive for the virus self-isolate as stipulated by state and federal health guidelines.
As part of the school district’s reopening plan, all schools are thoroughly cleaned each day and high-touch areas are disinfected multiple times throughout the day.
“The district will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue hybrid learning,” Drolet said.
