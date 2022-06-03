SEEKONK — The sun shone brightly over Seekonk High School early Friday evening as the Class of 2022 celebrated the end of four years of education marked by the pandemic and months of virtual learning.
The ceremony took place at the school’s baseball and softball fields.
Dressed in light blue caps and gowns, the 157 graduating seniors walked onto the field while the school band played “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Meanwhile, the large crowd gathered on the field stood and applauded.
The audience included a number of notable community members, such as Fire Chief Sandra Lowery. Also, Jayla Pina, who represented Cape Verde at the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo, was there to graduate with the rest of her class.
School Principal William Whalen began the ceremony by recognizing the graduating class for their flexibility.
“The Class of 2022 has had extensive experience adapting,” said Whalen, referring to the pandemic.
Salutatorian Lucy Lewis acknowledged how students were brought together despite the pandemic.
“Seekonk High School has been our home even when we had to attend classes at home,” she said.
Students expressed gratitude for the school, its administration and its faculty, as well as their families.
“We students must remind ourselves of all that we have to be grateful for,” said valedictorian Thomas Wang.
“The biggest lesson we have learned is how much life changes,” Lewis said.
In his speech, Whalen left the students with these words of advice: “The most resilient people see change as an opportunity, rather than something to fear.”