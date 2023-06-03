SEEKONK — Seekonk High School graduates and their families gathered outside Saturday on the school's Connelly Field, after rainy weather forced a one-day postponement of their graduation ceremony.

The 140 graduates of Seekonk’s self-titled “Golden Grade” filed onto the field under a gray and cloudy sky, as a breeze made the already cool temperatures feel even colder. A light drizzle would begin during the ceremony and continue throughout.

