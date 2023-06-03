SEEKONK — Seekonk High School graduates and their families gathered outside Saturday on the school's Connelly Field, after rainy weather forced a one-day postponement of their graduation ceremony.
The 140 graduates of Seekonk’s self-titled “Golden Grade” filed onto the field under a gray and cloudy sky, as a breeze made the already cool temperatures feel even colder. A light drizzle would begin during the ceremony and continue throughout.
As students took their seats in folding chairs on the field, friends and family cheered them on from their seats in the bleachers.
School Principal William Whalen began his welcome speech acknowledging the challenges this class faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Your ability to adapt demonstrated your commitment to your education and personal growth despite challenging circumstances,” he said. “I believe this class is full of hard workers and good people…who care about each other."
Whalen also took the opportunity to acknowledge a special graduate: Aidan Bannister, who will be entering the Air Force after graduation. Bannister received a Certificate of Service from the Mass. School Administrators Association and the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association.
In her speech, valedictorian Ashly Gasior acknowledged another unique aspect of the class’s high school experience: ChatGPT. “AI can simply add to our funny, anger-filled, embarrassing lives,” she said.
Parts of her speech were generated with AI, including several pieces of advice for the graduating class. “I hope all of you listen to ChatGPT and enjoy your journeys,” she said.
Other speakers focused instead on the qualities of the graduating class.
“If there is one thing to attribute to the Class of 2023, it is resilience,” said salutatorian Ava Lyon. “Before we forget the lessons Seekonk taught us, we must take a moment to appreciate the people we have become.”
“Embrace the spirit of kindness and perseverance,” said Sarah Demelo, class representative, in a joint speech with fellow representatives Joseph Makjut and Morgan Silvestre. In their speech, they reminisced on past experiences from middle and high school.
“We will always remember, once a warrior, always a warrior,” Demelo said.
