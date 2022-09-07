SEEKONK -- A 22-year-old local man was killed while hiking in Utah on Labor Day.
SEEKONK -- A 22-year-old local man was killed while hiking in Utah on Labor Day.
Kurt Lawson fell 30 feet at Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City, authorities told Utah media.
Lawson was hiking with a friend around mid-day Monday when he fell and suffered a head injury, Unified Police said.
A search and rescue team responded to the scene with a medical helicopter, and CPR was performed on Lawson but he was pronounced dead before he was taken to a hospital, officials said.
The death is being investigated but it seemed like an accident, they added.
Neffs Canyon, a popular spot for hiking, is located between Millcreek and Big Cottonwood canyons and at the base of Mount Olympus and near Salt Lake.
The 7-mile trail is considered a challenging route, taking an average of nearly six hours to complete. The trail is described as constantly steep.
Lawson's death was one of three hiking incidents over the holiday weekend in Utah County. Another person was killed, and one was injured.
