SEEKONK -- Students will see new assistant principals at the Aitken Elementary School and the Hurley Middle School when they start school next month.
Jessica Borges has been appointed assistant principal at Aitken and Matt Scott to the same job at Hurley, school Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell announced Tuesday.
Borges has more than 20 years of experience in education. She most recently served as an assistant principal at Pleasant View Elementary in Smithfield, R.I., where she worked closely with the principal to oversee the daily operations of the school among her many other responsibilities.
She worked at the Henry Barnard Laboratory School in Rhode Island, where she served as an intervention specialist and taught kindergarten and first grade before becoming interim principal.
Borges has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Salve Regina University and two master’s degrees, one in literacy from Providence College and one in in educational leadership from Rhode Island College.
Scott has over a dozen years of educational experience, with six as an administrator. He most recently served as vice principal of the Resiliency Preparatory Academy in Fall River. He also was director of operations and physical education and health teacher.
During his tenure in Fall River, Scott co-founded the student leadership council to provide students with leadership roles within their school and service opportunities within their community. He also previously led the weightlifting and strength training after-school program.
He began his career at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School in Taunton as a physical education teacher.
Scott has a bachelor’s degree in criminal science from Mount Ida College and a master’s degree in secondary education and initial licensure program from Endicott College.
