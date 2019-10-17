SEEKONK -- A damaged a home on Lauren Drive Thursday morning and sent the resident to the hospital with smoke inhalation, officials said.
The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. at 94 Lauren Drive, which is off Ledge Road.
The victim, who was outside the house when emergency crews arrived, was taken by ambulance to Miriam Hospital in Providence.
Heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived and they laid lines to the house from a fire hydrant on Lauren Drive.
The fire began in a ceiling and extended into the roof, firefighters said.
Attleboro, Rehoboth and Pawtucket firefighters also responded.
The state Fire Marshal's office was summoned to the scene as were the town's building and electrical inspectors.
Attleboro, Rehoboth and Barrington firefighters helped staff the fire station and responded to other emergency calls in Seekonk.
