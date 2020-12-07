SEEKONK — Typical homeowners will be paying about $260 more in property taxes this year compared to last year.
Selectmen with input from assessors recently held the town’s annual tax hearing for the budget year that began July 1.
At the hearing, selectmen voted to shift the tax burden slightly from homeowners toward businesses as was the case last year, Tax Assessor Lydia Cordeiro said.
The tax rates approved were $13.57 per $1,000 assessed valuation for homes, $29.45 for commercial, and $29.38 for personal property — business equipment.
The tax bill for the average assessed $370,100 home comes in at $5,022 — roughly 5 percent more than last year.
That typical home was valued at around $361,623 last year, and the homeowner paid about $4,763 — roughly $250 more in taxes than the previous year.
While the overall value of residential property increased 2.63 percent from last year, commercial only went up by .45 percent. The average single family home went up by 2.4 percent.
This was an interim year for property revaluation and not a full revaluation year, Cordeiro said.
New property tax growth dropped by $543,654 or nearly 41 percent.
The town does have a small business tax exemption, and 44 such businesses qualify.
Total valuation of property is $2,664,451,304, an increase from $2.612 billion.
The tax rates have been approved by the state Department of Revenue, and tax bills will be mailed out by the end of the month, with the third quarter bills due Feb. 1. Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year were estimated bills and already mailed out and due.
Visit www.seekonk-ma.gov for more information.
