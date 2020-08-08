SEEKONK -- A fire in a vacant house near the Attleboro line was quickly extinguished by firefighters late Saturday afternoon.
The blaze was reported about 5 p.m. at a single-family home at 60 Pond St.
Firefighters discovered fire on the first floor and had the fire out in about 10 minutes.
A fire hydrant was tapped on nearby Central Avenue (Route 152) that Pond Street runs off of.
Rehoboth and Attleboro firefighters covered fire station headquarters and other calls.
The three-bedroom home that dates to 1991 was said to have been vacant for a long time.
Pond Street runs into Pond Street North in Attleboro.
