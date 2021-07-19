SEEKONK -- The episode featuring K9 Mattis and his handler, Sgt. Adam Laprade, on A&E’s “America’s Top Dog” will be airing next week.
The pair is competing on the show in an episode airing at 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, according to the police department.
The 4-year-old German Shepherd and Laprade are competing against other K9 teams in a new format featuring head-to-head match-ups on the popular show.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle in May about the taping of the show, Laprade said he could not reveal too much about the competition, but said it was “an amazing experience overall.”
The show flew Laprade and Mattis to California for the filming.
The pair has been working together since Mattis joined the department in 2018.
The 95-pound, 26-inch-tall police dog is trained to track down criminal suspects, search for missing people and find illicit narcotics.
Laprade said the experience, flying together on the plane and competing against other teams, has made their partnership even closer.
During the show, the winners of each class will square off to determine who is that week’s top dog. Each week, the winning team will receive a $10,000 cash prize as well as an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice.
In the final week of competition, the winning teams return for the ultimate face-off for the title of America’s Top Dog and an additional $25,000.
