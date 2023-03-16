Bestlee Vasquez bust 3-16-23

Alleged narcotics and a 9 mm pistol seized from suspected drug trafficker Bestlee Vasquez.

K9 teams from Seekonk and Brockton helped nab a suspected drug trafficker allegedly distributing fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, as well as other narcotics, state police said Thursday.

The suspect, Bestlee Vazquez, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday in a joint investigation by a state police drug task force, Somerset police, Fall River detectives and the K9 units, according to state police.

