SEEKONK -- Police K9 Mattis and his handler Sgt. Adam Laprade tracked down a suspect early Tuesday morning in connection with a break-in Swansea.

The break-in was reported about 4:30 a.m. where a laptop computer was stolen from a car on Tallawanda Road, according to Swansea police.

