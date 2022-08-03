SEEKONK -- Police K9 Mattis and his handler Sgt. Adam Laprade tracked down a suspect early Tuesday morning in connection with a break-in Swansea.
The break-in was reported about 4:30 a.m. where a laptop computer was stolen from a car on Tallawanda Road, according to Swansea police.
A suspect was reported last seen running into the neighborhood of Pearse Road where police conducted a search with the help of a drone and Mattis.
Mattis traced a scent across Route 103, where officers located and apprehended the suspect, identified as Ray Nieves, 20, of Warren, R.I.
He was allegedly found with the laptop and a subsequent investigation revealed he allegedly attempted to break into a second car.
Nieves was charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny of property valued at more than $1,200.
He was also wanted on two unrelated warrants for failing to appear in court.
Police say he was ordered held in jail on $2,500 cash bail after arraignment in Fall River District Court.
