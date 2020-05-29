SEEKONK — K9 unit Zuzo has helped local police score a major drug bust.
Police say they seized about 230 grams of heroin and fentanyl from a car and arrested the two occupants Thursday night, with Zuzo’s assistance.
Sgt. Steven Fundakowksi, Zuzo’s partner, stopped a vehicle on Interstate 195 East and, during a subsequent investigation, the dog detected the narcotics inside, police said in a Facebook statement Friday.
The names of the suspects were not released.
