SEEKONK — State Rep. Steve Howitt has filed legislation to crack down on catalytic converter thieves and unscrupulous scrap dealers who buy the stolen automobile parts.
“It’s becoming an organized crime because there’s more money in it,” the Seekonk Republican, who represents Seekonk, Rehoboth, Swansea and parts of Norton, said on Friday.
Thieves throughout the country steal the anti-pollution devices from cars and trucks because the value of the metals inside them have skyrocketed from $500 to over $2,000 an ounce in recent years.
In addition, since the devices do not have vehicle identification numbers like other parts, dishonest auto parts dealers can sell the stolen converters and turn a quick profit.
Area police have responded to numerous catalytic converter thefts. Last month, Seekonk police arrested two suspects and seized six devices in addition to battery-powered saws and spare blades.
In addition, an Attleboro police officer last month surprised thieves in two cars who managed to steal one device from a car at a South Attleboro dealership before speeding away.
“You can make thousands of dollars doing it,” Howitt said, noting that there are individuals who offer used devices for sale online.
Thieves usually target auto dealerships or parking lots with several vehicles but they also steal converters from vehicles in residential neighborhoods.
“The dealerships have cameras but that does not stop (thieves). It doesn’t take long to cut (converters) off with a power saw. These people can be in and out in a few minutes,” Howitt said.
“From talking to law enforcement,” he said, “unless they catch them under the car it’s difficult to prove.”
Howitt, a car buff, is also among the victims of the crime.
His Ford F-250 was stolen and later recovered in Pawtucket with the catalytic converter cut off and the ignition damaged.
Howitt found out the hard way that unless someone has comprehensive auto insurance coverage, many insurers will not cover the cost of replacing the converter.
Under his bill filed last Thursday, anyone convicted of stealing a converter could be fined $100 to $500 and receive up to 30 days in jail in addition to being required to pay $2,500 restitution.
The bill also creates record-keeping requirements for scrap dealers and businesses who buy used catalytic converters.
In addition, the businesses will be required to pay for the devices with a company check rather than cash.
Also, dealers must obtain a photo ID of anyone selling the used devices and proof of ownership, and used converters cannot be sold for at least 10 days.
Violators face face fines ranging from $300 for a first offense to $700 for a third or subsequent offense.
In addition, there is a $100 fine for each catalytic converter that is illegally sold.
“Basically, we’re trying to keep both sides honest,” Howitt said.
The crime is costly and inconvenient to victims, be it a person who needs a car to drive to work or a business that needs vehicles to ply their trade, Howitt said.
The legislator said he knows of a landscaper who was out of business for a few days because thieves targeted his fleet of vehicles.
“It’s not like a flat tire where you can get another tire quickly for a few hundred bucks,” Howitt said. “It’s time to say ‘no more.’”
Howitt said the bill “is not perfect” and realizes changes will likely be made through amendments, but he is confident it will receive bipartisan support.
State Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who represents Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham among other towns, has signed on as a co-sponsor.
Because the bill was filed late in the legislative session which ends in July, Howitt also realizes it may not get heard in committee. But he said the proposal will get the conversation started.
Howitt also hopes other states pass similar legislation in order to “dry up the market” in stolen catalytic converters.