SEEKONK -- A bill to crack down on the market in stolen catalytic converters sponsored by state Rep. Steve Howitt may soon become law.
The bill, among the flood of legislation approved at the end of last year, is among many sitting on the desk of outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.
“It’s in his hands now,” the Seekonk Republican, who also represents Rehoboth, Swansea and a portion of Norton, said Wednesday morning.
Howitt said he is confident the bill will become law because Baker has told him he supported the legislation.
The anti-pollution devices are stolen by thieves because the metals inside them have skyrocketed to over $2,000 an ounce in recent years and because of their value on the used market.
It takes just minutes for a thief to sneak under a car or truck with a battery-powered saw to cut one off a vehicle, according to police.
In addition to the inconvenience to the victim, the devices can cost as much as $3,500 or higher to replace and many insurance companies only pay if the car owner has comprehensive coverage.
The legislation intends to establish a chain of custody for catalytic converters, Howitt said, and a paper trail for someone offering to sell the devices.
Proof of identification is required for anyone selling one of the devices in addition to a bill of sale or other legal document showing they own the catalytic converter.
Buyers would also have to keep records of all catalytic converter transactions and pay the seller with a company check instead of cash. Violators could face fines up to $700.
Howitt said he hopes Rhode Island and other neighboring states pass similar legislation to help crack down on the problem.
“It really needs to be addressed on the national level,” Howitt said.
If the governor fails to sign the bill before he leaves office Wednesday, Howitt said he will have to refile the proposal again in the next legislative session.
