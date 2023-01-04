seekonk catalytic converters 4-5-22

Seekonk Police recovered stolen catalytic converters in a raid last March.

 SEEKONK POLICE

SEEKONK -- A bill to crack down on the market in stolen catalytic converters sponsored by state Rep. Steve Howitt may soon become law.

The bill, among the flood of legislation approved at the end of last year, is among many sitting on the desk of outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.

