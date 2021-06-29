SEEKONK — Library officials are optimistic residents will be able to walk into a new library in a few years despite the project not passing at this month’s annual town meeting.
A key hangup at the June 7 meeting was the fate of a state grant that would cover a lot of the nearly $20 million in building costs.
Library officials say it’s not a question of if, but when, the grant is awarded, with the latest timetable indicating the money could come next summer.
Library trustees requested $19.6 million at the town meeting for a new library. They cited an urgent need for more space and many other problems and drawbacks to the present 1970s-era building.
While the vote was 210 in favor and 117 opposed, it required a two-thirds majority because it involved borrowing. It failed by a mere eight votes, leaving library officials with much hope a new building is on the horizon.
Library officials are considering their next step, which could be asking for approval again at the fall town meeting.
Besides town meeting approval, the project also will require passage of a tax hike at an election through a debt exclusion of Proposition 2 1/2, the state tax-levy limiting law.
Plans are to knock down the current building on Newman Avenue (Route 152) and build a new library on the same site, which is near The Meadows park.
While several selectmen and finance committee members back a new library, they didn’t recommend approval of the project at town meeting because the town hasn’t received a state library grant yet. And that stance appeared to sway many voters.
Library officials said the town is in fifth place on a waitlist for a state grant and is expecting $7.3 million.
“Being on the waitlist does not mean that the grant will not be awarded,” library director Kathleen Hibbert said.
The grants are from the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program, which is administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
Funding for the grant round, including the Seekonk project, is part of a $150 million bond authorization that was approved in 2014.
The $150 million cannot be spent at once; the state’s capital plan dictates how much the MBLC can spend each year. The yearly spending cap is $20 million, and that is why a waitlist is necessary, Hibbert explained.
Gov. Charlie Baker authorized an additional $115 million bond last August to fund additional projects, and this past May the MBLC launched a Small Library Construction pilot program for communities with populations of 2,000 or fewer residents with funds authorized.
“The MBLC never authorizes a project unless they have the funds to complete it,” Hibbert said. “The current forecast is that grant funds will be available for Seekonk” in July 2022 — next fiscal year.
The overall tab to Seekonk taxpayers would also be reduced by a campaign expected to bring in about $1 million in donations.
