SEEKONK — Air-conditioning problems continue to plague the Seekonk Library, which reopened Wednesday morning before closing early in the afternoon.
Workers were at the Newman Avenue building at 7 a.m. to repair the system, allowing the library to open at 9 a.m. However, the building was closed again about 3 p.m., according to a tweet.
It closed early Tuesday afternoon after the system broke down. Workers had the building cooled down Wednesday morning, library officials said.
In addition, industrial-sized fans were brought in to help circulate the cool air through the building.
For the third consecutive day Wednesday, temperatures were above 90 degrees with high humidity, making it feel much hotter.
But weather forecasters say a break in the heat may come with thunder showers Wednesday afternoon.
