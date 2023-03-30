SEEKONK — The town is considering doing away with its present form of government, and a mayor, a return to representative town meeting, town council and/or a town manager could be in the future.
At Monday’s annual town election, residents will face four ballot questions related to possible new government formats.
All the referendum questions are nonbinding, meaning the votes will not automatically bring a change of government. They are only intended to guide town officials on the sentiments of residents.
Selectmen at one of their February meetings voted to bring the questions before voters.
There are several options for changing local government structure, and the four ballot questions hit on many of them, with the first question a general one and the remaining three more specific.
The ballot questions are as follows:
- Is the Town in favor of changing its form of government from an appointed Town Administrator/ Board of Selectmen/Open Town Meeting to another form of government such as a Representative Town Meeting, elected Mayor/elected Town Council or appointed Town Manager/elected Town Council, or otherwise?
- Is the Town in favor of changing its form of government from an appointed Town Administrator/ Board of Selectmen/Open Town Meeting to an elected Mayor/elected Town Council form?
- Is the Town in favor of changing its form of government from an appointed Town Administrator/ Board of Selectmen/Open Town Meeting to an appointed Town Manager/elected Town Council form?
- Is the Town in favor of changing its form of government from an appointed Town Administrator/ Board of Selectmen/Open Town Meeting to an appointed Town Administrator/elected Board of Selectmen/Representative (elected) Town Meeting form?
Town officials for the last several years have had a committee study the town charter, which is the guide for Seekonk’s local government, and recommend changes.
Although the revisions were mostly minor, residents at several town meetings have failed to pass the changes.
North Attleboro in recent years switched from the form of government Seekonk has to a town council/town manager format.
For more information, including links to documents for five forms of local government from the National League of Cities, Massachusetts forms of local government, and changing local government structure, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
Voting for the election runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school on Arcade Avenue.