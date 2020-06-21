SEEKONK -- The budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 will be the focus of Monday's annual town meeting as will a request for money to fully design a fire station for the south end of town.
The session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the high school, with check-in starting at 6 p.m.
To streamline checking in, residents are encouraged to pre-register for the meeting at www.seekonk-ma.gov.
Social distancing will be adhered to, with two empty seats between each attendee, and masks are required.
A $61.47 million budget is sought that represents a $2.5 million or 4 percent jump over this year's spending. Education will consume about $30.8 million.
To more adequately respond to a growing number of emergency calls in the busy south end, a sum of $425,000 is being asked through borrowing to design the fire station on the former site of the school administration offices on School Street off Route 6.
The estimated cost to fully construct the long-considered station comes in at about $3.47 million, with additional costs for staffing and equipment. Hiring eight new firefighters for the station and to fully staff the northend Banna station is estimated to cost about $480,000, with fire apparatus over $800,000.
Among the capital items -- building and equipment requests, are $85,000 for a HVAC unit for middle school, $70,000 for a dump truck/plow, $65,000 for truck/plow for schools, $50,000 toward a backhoe, $45,000 for a heavy-duty pickup with plow, $30,000 for improvements to Runnins River Trail, and $30,000 for renovations to Cole Street softball field.
Also, $140,000 is sought for roadwork for Donald Lewis Drive, Massasoit Drive and Colfall Street.
A zoning request asks to rezone about 25 acres on Lake Street from R-4 to R-2 residential zones.
Town officials last week considered lowering the meeting quorum from 75 residents as is allowed by new state authorization.
However, selectmen opted against such a move, and over 100 residents had already pre-registered for the meeting anyway.
