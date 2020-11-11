SEEKONK -- A local man and seven co-defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the videotaped sexual assault of an unconscious 16-year-old girl during a house party in Providence last December.
Richard Chester, 20, of Seekonk, was indicted by a Providence County grand jury one count each of first-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and failure to report a sexual assault, the R.I. Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.
The 13-count indictment against the eight individuals alleges that sometime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2019, several defendants sexually assaulted the unconscious victim and videotaped portions of the sexual assaults. None of the assailants or bystanders reported the sexual assault to the police.
“The alleged criminal conduct here is particularly heinous and demonstrates utter disregard for the young victim,” R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.
“The indictment of the defendants marks the next step in holding them accountable and delivering justice to the victim and the people of Rhode Island,” he said.
The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Nov. 25.
Also indicted were Antonio Roberto Leiva, 20; Malcolm Baptista, 19; Carlos Chacon, 20; Jose Vargas, 19; Carlos Vasquez, 19; Luis Luna, 20, and Erving Colon, 25.
All the suspects are from Providence and were previously arrested after an investigation by Providence police.
Leiva, Baptisa, Chacon, Vargas and Vasquez face various sexual assault counts and failure to report a sexual assault.
Luna and Colon were only indicted on charges of failure to report a sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.