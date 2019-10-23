REHOBOTH -- A Seekonk man was arrested Tuesday night on charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police were dispatched about 7 p.m. to a report of an accident on Mason Street near the Swansea line.
Police learned one of the vehicles involved in the crash had left the scene of the accident, Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
However, the other driver returned to the scene as a passenger in another vehicle, Ramos said.
"It was determined the same driver that had previously fled may have been operating his motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash," Ramos said.
Following a roadside investigation, which included field sobriety tests, Matthew Stock, 40, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, first offense; and leaving the scene of an accident.
Stock was brought to the Rehoboth Police Station and later released on personal recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court for arraignment.
