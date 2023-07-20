Taunton trial court building

Taunton Trial Court

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

SEEKONK — The local man who allegedly fired a gun at a car in a road rage incident and also shot at two parked cars is being held in pretrial detention after a judge deemed him a danger.

Joshua Furtado, 24, of 27 Kent Drive, was ordered to remain in jail without bail by Taunton District Court Judge Michael Brennan following a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, according to court records.

