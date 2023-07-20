SEEKONK — The local man who allegedly fired a gun at a car in a road rage incident and also shot at two parked cars is being held in pretrial detention after a judge deemed him a danger.
Joshua Furtado, 24, of 27 Kent Drive, was ordered to remain in jail without bail by Taunton District Court Judge Michael Brennan following a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, according to court records.
Furtado is accused of firing a gun at a car on Newman Avenue (Route 152) last Thursday night, allegedly because the driver beeped her horn and made a hand gesture at him because he was driving too slow.
The 25-year-old woman was not injured but the rear window was shattered, according to police.
In separate incidents, Furtado allegedly fired a gun at two parked vehicles in what investigators believe may have been targeted incidents.
Furtado was arrested without incident when police stopped his SUV at Central and Edwards avenues, based on witnesses’ description of his vehicle.
Police say a .22-caliver handgun was found in his vehicle. In addition, police say they found firearms, known as “ghost guns,” in various stages of production, including gun parts and tools to make an AR-15-style assault rifle, at his home.
Furtado pleaded innocent to a dozen charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
The judge also rejected a request by Furtado’s lawyer to transfer him from the Bristol County Jail to a mental health treatment facility, according to court records.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.