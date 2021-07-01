SEEKONK — Chase Allen was in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but in a brief interview Thursday he said he was only there to videotape the protest.
But now the self-described 25-year-old documentarian, a Seekonk native and 2014 Seekonk High School graduate, faces federal charges, the most serious of which carries a five-year prison term.
The FBI says they have video of Allen on the Capitol grounds repeatedly stomping on television camera equipment and yelling at members of the media to leave the area.
In an affidavit, an FBI agent called it “an apparent attempt to disrupt the media from continuing with live broadcasts of events at the U.S. Capitol.”
When questioned by the FBI, Allen denied entering the Capitol building or damaging media equipment. He told agents he tried to prevent others from attacking members of the media, according to the affidavit.
Allen, who was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday, said he could not comment on specifics of the allegations against him.
“I’m going to let the experts and the professionals in the courts decide. It’s really not my place,” he said outside his Seekonk home.
Allen said he was surprised by his arrest, but added that the “FBI, local law enforcement and any other agency that was involved was very professional, respectful, kind, cordial and they did their job well.”
Allen is scheduled for a video conference hearing July 6 in federal court in Washington, D.C. where he faces charges of destruction or injury to buildings or property in special maritime and territorial jurisdiction as well as an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.
Forest O’Neill-Greenberg, a public defender representing Allen, declined comment Thursday.
Allen posts his videos on Facebook and YouTube in what he calls The Allen Report.
In one of the videos, he recorded a police officer in riot gear getting punched by a protester outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He also videotaped himself on the grounds of the Washington Monument and outside the U.S. Supreme Court as police in riot gear walk toward the building.
“I just didn’t document history. I was part of it,” he wrote on one video.
Before his trip to Washington, D.C., Allen traveled around the country videotaping protests in Portland, Oregon during civil unrest last year.
He also posted videos of protesters clashing with pro-life demonstrators, although the location is unclear.
During the riots in Boston last year, he narrates a video showing what appears to be police officers vandalizing a police cruiser.
“They are going to blame it on the protesters,” he says in the video.
He also has a video of police and firefighters responding to an emergency at South Station in Boston in which a firefighter explains it was only someone who slipped on the platform.
“Keep up the good work, firefighters. Love you guys,” he says.
Closer to home, he posted a video of a man outside the Rhode Island Statehouse in Providence protesting the alleged mistreatment of his wife by public officials.
The man explains his wife volunteered to care for patients at the Veterans Administration Hospital and that she later contracted COVID-19.
The man has a passenger van covered with signs, some calling for the impeachment of U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, D-Rhode Island, in addition to signs claiming fraud by the IRS and the federal Emergency Management Agency.
Allen asks the man to give him documents he could post about his claims but the man explains they include Social Security numbers and other sensitive information.
It is unclear when the video was filmed but it appears to be a cold and windy day during winter. During the video, Allen offers to get the protester a cup of hot chocolate.
