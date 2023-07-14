SEEKONK — A 24-year-old local man was ordered held without bail Friday pending a hearing on charges alleging he shot at a car during a road rage incident and also fired at two parked cars in separate incidents.
Joshua Furtado of 27 Kent Drive pleaded innocent in Taunton District Court to two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as other related charges.
He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing July 19.
No one was reported injured in the shootings, which occurred late Thursday night, according to police.
Police executed a search warrant at Furtado’s home and confiscated several firearms in various stages of production, commonly referred to as “ghost guns,” officials said.
The gun parts included materials and tools to make an AR-15-style assault rifle, and various ammunition was also seized, according to police.
Ghost guns are not traceable because they have no serial numbers and are privately made from kits. They can even be made on 3D printers, according to law enforcement officials.
Police say Furtado was arrested without incident about 11:15 p.m. Thursday when they stopped his SUV at Central and Edwards avenues, based on witnesses’ description of his vehicle.
Inside the SUV, police say they recovered a .22 caliber handgun in addition to several spent shell casings.
Furtado was stopped shortly after dispatchers received a 911 call from a motorist about 10:45 p.m. reporting she was shot at while being chased on Newman Avenue.
There was also a subsequent call from a Border Avenue resident, according to police.
The victim in the road rage incident, a 25-year-old Fall River woman, told investigators she was traveling behind an SUV and beeped her horn because the vehicle was only going about 20 mph, according to a police report.
She said she passed the SUV when it pulled over and then it traveled behind her with its high-beam headlights on. She said she made a hand gesture from her window and shortly after that she heard four or five gunshots and saw her rear window shatter.
She said she called 911 and was able to get away by driving into nearby Pawtucket and stopping at a business.
Police say two cars were also shot up, one on Pine Street and the other on Border Avenue, and the person in one of the cars also gave a description of the shooter’s vehicle.
Investigators do not have a motive for the shooting spree and the incidents remain under investigation. Additional charges are expected to be filed, according to police.
The shooting on Border Avenue occurred shortly before police stopped Furtado.
Police got a call shortly after 11 p.m. from a 25-year-old local man who told police about four or five bullets were fired at the rear of his pickup truck, according to the police report.
The shooting on Pine Street, however, was reported about 11:30 p.m. by a 35-year-old man but is believed to have occurred prior to the chase on Newman Avenue.
At this time, police believe two of the victims were targeted while the third was random, according to Capt. Matthew Jardine.
In addition to the assault-related charges, Furtado faces three counts each of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and vandalism and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Local detectives were assisted in the case by the state police Massachusetts Crime Scene Services Section.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.