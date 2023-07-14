Seekonk police cruiser

SEEKONK — A 24-year-old local man was ordered held without bail Friday pending a hearing on charges alleging he shot at a car during a road rage incident and also fired at two parked cars in separate incidents.

Joshua Furtado of 27 Kent Drive pleaded innocent in Taunton District Court to two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as other related charges.

