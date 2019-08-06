SEEKONK -- A local man has been identified as the victim of a fatal accident on Interstate 195 in East Providence Monday night.
Rhode Island state police on Tuesday identified the victim as Victor Pereira, 25. The accident occurred on I-195 East about 9:12 p.m. Monday just west of the exit to Route 114 in Riverside, said Col. James Manni, superintendent of the state police and director of the department of public safety.
According to police, Pereira's car went out of its lane of travel and struck the rear of a construction truck in the breakdown lane. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.