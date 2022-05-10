SEEKONK — A local man was sentenced to 10½ years in federal prison Tuesday for downloading and posting child pornography using the “dark web,” even while he was free on bail for a child pornography arrest.
Sean J. Trahan, 44, was also sentenced to five years’ probation by Judge George O’Toole Jr. in U.S. District Court in Boston, to be served after his release from prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Trahan has been in federal custody since he was arrested in September for violating his bail conditions related to a 2015 federal child pornography arrest.
At the time federal agents and local police executed a search warrant at his home and found images of child pornography on his tablet and discovered he posted child pornography in a Kik messenger group, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Trahan, who was given probation on state child pornography charges over a decade ago, lived at 38 Pine St. before his arrest. The house has since been sold, according to real estate records.
He pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of knowingly accessing the internet to view child pornography.
Federal prosecutors sought the 10½-year prison term the judge imposed, which is six months above the mandatory minimum. They recommended 10 years of probation.
Trahan’s lawyer, William Fick of the Boston law firm of Fick and Marx LLP, recommended five years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Lawyers for both sides disagreed about whether Trahan’s 2005 conviction on state charges in Massachusetts met the federal definition of child pornography and should be included in calculating his prison sentence.
The guidelines calculated in Trahan’s case by the probation department, according to court records, ranged from 10½ years to 12½ years. However, the guidelines are only advisory and not binding on a judge.
After he was convicted of state charges in 2005, federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum, Trahan downloaded and distributed images from the dark web in 2015 of children as young as toddlers being sexually abused by men.
The dark web refers to encrypted online content that is not indexed by conventional search engines.
Two dozen files he posted in a chat room called “Ped Girl Nation” between March 2020 and April 2020 contacted graphic images of child sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney James Herbert said Trahan’s conduct was more serious than in other child pornography cases where the users share files of child rape they download from the internet.
“In the case of his most recent conduct, the defendant was actively soliciting images of parental child abuse from another user” on a dark web, Herbert wrote.
The defendant deserved to go to prison because his conduct, including the distribution and possession of child pornography, “re-victimizes the children whose sexual abuse is depicted in the material.”
“Not only were they traumatized by the initial sexual abuse that was captured on film, they endure further victimization through the ongoing traffic and consumption of images depicting that abuse,” Herbert wrote.
“These victims also live every day with the knowledge that this cycle of re-victimization may never end,” the prosecutor wrote.
In his sentencing memorandum, Fick said Trahan suffers from several mental disorders, including post-traumatic stress, social anxiety and pedophilia, and has been under treatment by a psychologist since 2005.
He cared for his elderly mother until she died, shortly before his arrest in September, Fick said.