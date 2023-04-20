SEEKONK — A local self-described documentarian who videotaped the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection from outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced in federal court Thursday to two weeks in jail for stomping on camera equipment in a media staging area that day.

Chase Allen, 26, will be able to serve his 14-day sentence in two-day increments over the course of a year under the sentence handed down during a video hearing by Judge Dabney L. Friedrich in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

