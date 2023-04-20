SEEKONK — A local self-described documentarian who videotaped the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection from outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced in federal court Thursday to two weeks in jail for stomping on camera equipment in a media staging area that day.
Chase Allen, 26, will be able to serve his 14-day sentence in two-day increments over the course of a year under the sentence handed down during a video hearing by Judge Dabney L. Friedrich in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Allen, who did not enter the Capitol, will also be on probation for three years with a condition that he obtain a mental health evaluation and follow any recommendations if any are made. He was also ordered to pay $500 restitution.
He pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, a misdemeanor charge. He faced a maximum five years in prison.
Prosecutors dropped a felony charge as part of his change of plea. They sought the two-week sentence and did not object to Allen being allowed to serve it in increments. The judge said she did not want Allen to lose his job at a local store, whose owner wrote a letter of support to the court.
“I’m beyond upset at myself for the actions I took on that day. I can’t even comprehend how angry I am at myself because of what transpired. It’s not who I am as a person,” Allen said, thanking the judge for giving him the opportunity to speak during the hour-long hearing.
“That was like a one-time thing. I can promise you it will never happen again,” Allen told the judge. “I’m sincerely sorry for my actions.”
Allen had his own YouTube page called the Allen Report on which he posted videos of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and other protests across the country in addition to political events in Massachusetts and Rhode Island as well as nature videos.
When the judge asked how he financed his hobby, Allen and his lawyer Forest O’Neill-Greenberg, a public defender, said Allen took donations from his page on YouTube and sometimes took part-time jobs where he was filming. His lawyer also said he sold some his footage of the Capitol riots to ABC News.
When not videotaping demonstrations, Allen said he and others would conduct “First Amendment audits” of police and other taxpayer-paid government officials to see if they were professional and cordial.
At one point during the hearing, the judge questioned why someone who videotaped public demonstrations like a journalist would then want to destroy equipment. Allen said at some events he feared being attacked by his subjects and would act in a way to made him appear as part of the event.
“I’m just there to get the footage. I don’t want to get hurt myself,” he told the judge.
Allen was arrested on June 30, 2021 by the FBI and is one of more than 1,000 people charged by federal prosecutors as a result of the violence at the Capitol. Four people were killed during the riots and in the days and weeks that followed five police officers who had served at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died.
Prosecutors wanted Allen to serve jail time because “he went to the Capitol knowing there was violence occurring already and went there and participated in that,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Leigh Blackwell said.
In addition, Blackwell said, five days after the Capitol riots Allen was arrested and charged with trespassing at the Nevada police station after being asked to leave.
Allen told the judge he was there with others in the police station lobby conducing a “First Amendment audit” and a person in the group was not wearing a mask mandated because of the pandemic.
O’Neill-Greenberg said Allen received a suspended sentence with probation for the trespassing case, which he completed. She said he also has avoided any trouble while on pretrial release on the federal case and had no other criminal record.
In pleading against a jail term, the defense lawyer said Allen was not part of the larger group of rioters and acted impulsively and with poor judgment. His intent was to videotape demonstrations at the Capitol to document the riot.
Judge Friedrich, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, initially did not know whether she would incarcerate Allen. But she was persuaded by the prosecutor’s argument about the Las Vegas arrest and by watching the video of Allen in the media section at the Capitol.
The judge told Allen it was a serious offense and appreciated he did not go into the Capitol or “go prepared, as some did, to go toe-to-toe with some officers who were trying to defend the occupants of the building that day.”
But she told Allen that he participated in the lawlessness that day and watched video of him and others destroying the equipment of the media that was covering the events.
“Mr. Allen, you are going to have to understand actions have consequences,” the judge said. “You’re going to have to learn to control the impulse that, at times, can get you in trouble.”
If it was not for his background and personal struggles, the judge told Allen she would have given him more time in jail.
In addition to the violence and deaths on Jan. 6, the riot caused over $2.8 million in damage and an unprecedented interruption in the certification of the 2020 presidential election and peaceful transfer of power.
Of more than 1,000 charged with various crimes on Jan. 6, 646 have been convicted and 468 have been sentenced to prison, according to the Associated Press.
