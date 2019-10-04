SEEKONK — A 55-year-old local man has been sentenced to three years in prison for running a prostitution ring and distributing cocaine out of his house near Bakers Corner.
Anthony Vitali of 1280 Newman Ave. was sentenced Thursday by Judge Sharon Donatelle after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.
Vitali was arrested in October 2016 after an extensive investigation by local police.
According to the district attorney’s office:
During the execution of a search warrant at the home, police found evidence of prostitution and cocaine distribution. Some of the women being used by the defendant told police he would give them cocaine and keep them addicted to it.
Vitali then recruited them into prostitution as a means to pay off their drug debts to him. In some cases, he even kept the women’s drivers licenses and credit cards to make sure they worked off their debts.
“The defendant took advantage of the victims’ drug addiction to sell them for sex. By engaging in this conduct, the defendant dehumanized the victims and needs to be held accountable,” Quinn said in a statement Friday.
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine (subsequent offense), maintaining a house of prostitution, deriving support from prostitution, conspiracy, procuring a person for prostitution and detaining or drugging a person for prostitution.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Thompson.
