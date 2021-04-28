SEEKONK
Jim Lamonte has made it his mission to save dogs.
Not just any dogs — police K9s who have suffered some type of trauma on the job or turned on their handlers.
The dogs at his K9 PTSD Center were forced into retirement because they can no longer perform their duties and have come to him from across the country, he said.
If they are not sent to the center, often times they are deemed dangerous and will be euthanized.
“Every dog I take in, I can save them,” Lamonte said.
He opened the non-profit center about two years ago on Cross Street.
The dogs stay at the center, which is in his backyard, permanently. Lamonte said he researches their behavior and identifies their triggers before building a bond of trust with them.
“Dogs will give you a sign,” Lamonte said.
He said his research into their behavior will help police and other people who work with dogs in similar circumstances.
Lamonte started the center with a single dog and now has a full house and a waiting list of dogs to be sent to him.
There is currently a dog at the Attleboro Animal Shelter waiting to be sent to his center but he does not have room.
“I can’t take any more dogs. It breaks my heart. I don’t want to say no anymore,” Lamonte said.
As a result, Lamonte is eyeing a larger property, a 173-acre former Girl Scout camp that straddles the Rehoboth-Swansea line. He says it is going for about $1 million.
The former camp has a swimming pool Lamonte says he can use for aqua therapy for the dogs, and the dogs will be able to run in the wide open space.
The rub is that Lamonte has no money to purchase the property, so he is appealing for donations through the center’s website K9PTSD.org.
The money to operate the non-profit center comes from tax-deductible donations made through he website in addition to apparel sold on it.
Although the dogs never leave the facility, Lamonte said people can “adopt” then virtually on the site.
There is also a live webcam so people can watch the dogs and their training every day.
