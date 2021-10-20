SEEKONK -- A local man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal child pornography charges dating to 2015 and new charges related to material found on his computers when he was arrested last month.
Sean Trahan, 44, was scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Feb. 17, according to court records.
When he was arrested Sept. 8, the FBI and local police executed a search warrant on his computers and reported finding more child pornography.
Trahan, who has a conviction for possession of child pornography prior to his 2015 arrest, is being held without bail.
He pleaded guilty to a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday which includes the new charges, according to court records.
When he was arrested in 2015, the FBI said Trahan accessed a website containing 16 images of a naked girl between age 4 to 6 being sexually abused by an adult male.
Agents also found three images containing a naked girl age 6 to 8 being sexually abused by an adult male and depicted in sexually suggestive poses.
The superseding indictment charges Trahan with two counts of possession of child pornography and knowingly accessing the internet to view child pornography.
Child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.
