SEEKONK -- A local man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to stomping on camera equipment in a media staging area on the day of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Chase Allen, 26, admitted to committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, a misdemeanor, during a 25-minute hearing by video conference.

