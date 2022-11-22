SEEKONK -- A local man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to stomping on camera equipment in a media staging area on the day of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Chase Allen, 26, admitted to committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, a misdemeanor, during a 25-minute hearing by video conference.
Allen, a self-described documentarian, is scheduled to be sentenced March 9 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
The maximum penalty is six months in federal prison.
When he was arrested on June 30, 2021 by the FBI, Allen was initially charged on a felony complaint punishable by up to five years in prison.
However, federal prosecutors dropped that charge in exchange for Allen’s agreement to plead guilty to an information Tuesday. Defendants in federal court can face charges through a criminal complaint, an information or by way of indictment.
Allen was never accused of entering the Capitol with rioters, who broke inside the building in an effort to prevent Congress from voting to approve the 2020 election results of former vice president Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.
Trump had spoken earlier in front of the White House and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol in what his detractors say was an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.
About 900 people have been charged in connection with the riot, including private militia members who supported Trump.
As part of his plea agreement, Allen agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the architect of the Capitol. The building sustained over $2.7 in damage as a result of the riot, according to the document.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle after he was charged in 2021, Allen said he drove to the Capitol as a documentarian to videotape the protest.
At the time, Allen posted his videos on Facebook and YouTube in what he called The Allen Report.
In one of the videos, he recorded a police officer in riot gear getting punched by a protester outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
He also videotaped himself on the grounds of the Washington Monument and outside the U.S. Supreme Court as police in riot gear walk toward the building.
“I just didn’t document history. I was part of it,” he wrote on one video.
In an affidavit, the FBI said they have video of Allen on the Capitol grounds repeatedly stomping on television camera equipment and yelling at members of the media to leave the area.
During the hearing Tuesday, Allen explained there was equipment in the media staging area that was already broken but he stomped on it anyway.
When asked by Judge Dabney Friedrich how he wished to plead to the misdemeanor he was charged with in the information, Allen said, “Guilty, your honor.”
Before his trip to Washington, D.C., Allen traveled around the country, videotaping protests in Portland, Oregon during civil unrest last year.
His case was continued to give the probation department time to prepare a pre-sentencing report to assist the judge.
Friedrich told lawyers for both sides to submit their sentencing memoranda a few days before the March 9 hearing.
