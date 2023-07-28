seekonk police cruiser new
File photo

SEEKONK — A local man arrested two weeks ago for allegedly shooting at a car in a road rage incident as well as two parked vehicles faces two new felony counts.

Police have charged 24-year-old Joshua Furtado of 27 Kent Drive with a third count of armed assault with intent to murder and one count of unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, according to court records.

