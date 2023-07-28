SEEKONK — A local man arrested two weeks ago for allegedly shooting at a car in a road rage incident as well as two parked vehicles faces two new felony counts.
Police have charged 24-year-old Joshua Furtado of 27 Kent Drive with a third count of armed assault with intent to murder and one count of unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device, according to court records.
The charges filed this week in Taunton District Court stem from an investigation into three shooting incidents on July 13. Furtado was arrested that night.
He is being held without bail following a dangerousness hearing July 19 and has pleaded innocent to two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and 10 other charges filed after his arrest.
Furtado is accused of firing at a car on Newman Avenue in a road rage incident and shooting at a man in a pickup truck on Pine Street and another pickup truck on Brook Street, according to police and court records.
No one was injured. The owners of the pickups know Furtado but do not know a motive for the incident, according to police reports.
Police seized a .22-caliber handgun from his SUV when he was stopped at Central and Edwards avenues. In a search of his house, police say they recovered parts and tools to produce “ghost guns,” which are weapons without any serial numbers.
His case was scheduled for a pretrial conference in mid-August and could be arraigned on the new charges at that time.
