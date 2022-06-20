When Pam Tarallo, 61, of Seekonk, first received word that she had been announced as a 2022 Commonwealth Heroine, she thought it was fake.
“I thought it was a scam,” she said.
Once she realized it was genuine, she said she was both excited and honored.
The Commonwealth Heroine Awards are presented by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women to women across the state, nominated by legislators, who, according to the commission, “perform unheralded acts daily that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live."
Tarallo is one of 121 women, including three from the Attleboro area, to receive the award.
Two other local women being recognized are Lisa Piscatelli, 54, of Mansfield, and Joan Levesque Arguin, 67, of Rehoboth.
Recipients will be honored at an event celebrating the 19th annual Commonwealth Heroines, to be held Wednesday at the Venezia Hotel in Dorchester.
“To me, this day and this recognition is all about lifting each other up. We are resilient and there's so much we can do together,” Piscatelli said.
“Women really do make this world move,” Arguin said. “There’s a place for us on all levels (working and contributing).”
Though each heroine gives back to their communities in different ways, they are similar in that they all care deeply about the work that they do.
Tarallo is the Food n’ Friends program administrator at the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, where she helps ensure that vulnerable members of the community have access to nutritious meals. She oversees more than 500 volunteers and 13 meal sites.
“I love my job, I love the people, I love the volunteers,” Tarallo said. “It’s just a good place to be.”
Piscatelli also works at the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative as the executive director.
“With the backdrop of the pandemic and now inflation, people are struggling financially,” she said. “Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative serves our community one meal and one comfort at a time.”
Arguin has been a volunteer with the Rehoboth Council on Aging for about eight years, doing a variety of work, such as cooking and coordinating meals.
“I always looked at two aspects of my life that I’m fortunate to have,” she said, and used those aspects -- a roof over her head and access to food -- to motivate her volunteer work.
“If your heart and soul are into something, it doesn’t feel like volunteering, or a job,” she said.